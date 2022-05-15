Pune: Drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh seized, three arrested in two separate cases

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune city police seized over 3.5 kilograms of marijuana and six grams of heroin, together worth over Rs 1 lakh, and arrested three persons in two separate actions in Sutarwadi Pashan and Wanawadi areas, officers said.

In the Sutarwadi Pashan area, sleuths with the anti-narcotics cell, who were working on an input regarding a marijuana peddler, laid a trap near Navlakha Society on Friday and arrested a suspect, identified as Mohammed Waseem Mohammed Sameer (30) from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, officers said. The police recovered marijuana from him, worth Rs 71,000 in the illegal market, they added.

Subsequently, officers arrested his supplier Chandrakant Pandit Khandale, a resident of Sutarwadi. A probe has been initiated into the supply and distribution chain of the arrested suspects.

In the second action on the same day, working on another tip-off from informants, the police arrested a suspect, identified as Akash Ramling Ovhal (27), and seized 6.2 grams of heroin worth Rs 31,000 from him.

In both cases, offences have been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.