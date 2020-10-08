Meow Meow worth Rs 20 crores seized in Pune, five arrested

Anti Narcotics Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad Police jurisdiction made the seizure following a tip-off on Wednesday afternoon. {Representational}

In a major drug raid, police have seized 20 kilograms of Mephedrone, a banned drug which also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 20 crores and arrested five persons from Chakan area in Pune on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad Police jurisdiction made the seizure following a tip-off on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the inputs, a car was intercepted on Chakan-Shikrapur road and was subsequently searched by the cops. Several packets of a white substance was found, which later turned out to be mephedrone.

Based on the quality of the substance, the seized consignment of 20 kilograms is valued at Rs 20 crore in the black market, officials said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Chetan Fakkad Dandawate (28), of Malthan in Shirur in Pune, Anandgir Gosavi (25), of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, Akshay Kale (25), of Pacharne Mala in Shirur in Pune, Sanjeevkumar Bansi Raut (44), of Jharkhand but currently staying in Noida and Tausif Hasan Mohammad Taslim (31), from Bihar and currently staying in Noida.

A probe has been initiated into the source of the drug consignment and the intended recipients of it, an officer from said.

