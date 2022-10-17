Pune: Drug trafficker arrested; mephedrone, MDMA seized

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune city police arrested a notorious drug peddler Saturday and seized from him mephedrone and ecstasy worth Rs 1 lakh.

The arrested drug peddler, identified as Asif Patel, 35, was wanted by the police for a past offence of mephedrone trafficking and had been giving them a slip for some time.

Sleuths from the cell received a tip-off that Patel was coming to the Gangadham area. They laid a trap and arrested him from Inamdar Chowk. The police seized from him around 6 grams of mephedrone and 0.6 grams of liquid ecstasy, also known as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Patel was placed under arrest and remanded to police custody later, said the police.