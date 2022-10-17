scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Pune: Drug trafficker arrested; mephedrone, MDMA seized

The arrested drug peddler was wanted by the police for a past offence of mephedrone trafficking and had been giving them a slip for some time.

The police laid a trap and arrested the accused from Inamdar Chowk. (File/Representative image)

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune city police arrested a notorious drug peddler Saturday and seized from him mephedrone and ecstasy worth Rs 1 lakh.

The arrested drug peddler, identified as Asif Patel, 35, was wanted by the police for a past offence of mephedrone trafficking and had been giving them a slip for some time.

Sleuths from the cell received a tip-off that Patel was coming to the Gangadham area. They laid a trap and arrested him from Inamdar Chowk. The police seized from him around 6 grams of mephedrone and 0.6 grams of liquid ecstasy, also known as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Patel was placed under arrest and remanded to police custody later, said the police.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 01:38:19 pm
