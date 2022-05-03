At Pune hospital, new technology to identify drug-resistant superbugs

A new Centre of Excellence at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital is now using advanced technology to precisely identify superbugs within a few minutes.

Superbugs are strains of bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi that are resistant to most available antibiotics, making infections caused by them harder to treat. The World Health Organisation has declared antimicrobial resistance (AMR) (caused by superbugs) among the 10 global public health threats.

Irrational usage of antibiotics, and lack of regulation and awareness in the field have contributed to AMR, and timely diagnosis and selecting the correct antibiotics is key to successful treatment.

Globally, MALDI-TOF (Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-Time of flight) technology is used for rapid and accurate identification of bacteria, mycobacteria and certain fungal pathogens in clinical microbiology laboratories. In India, however, very few centres use the machine, which costs an estimated Rs 1.5 crore.

It has been six months since the machine has been in use at the Pune centre, and the technology has helped experts complete tests on 5,000 bacterial samples indicating accurate diagnosis.

“We have compared the error rates with other tests to ensure that we are on the correct path of identifying the right bug and treat patients accordingly,” said Dr Parikshit Prayag, a transplant and infectious diseases consultant at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and among the coordinators at the Centre of Excellence. .

Gram-negative bacteria (or bacteria with AMR) cause infections, including pneumonia, blood stream infections, wound or surgical site infections and meningitis in healthcare settings. They can be resistant to multiple drugs and sometimes to all available antibiotics. Gram negative bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to commonly used antibiotics such as the beta-lactam group of antibiotics. There are different ways in which gram-negative bacteria develop resistance to antibiotics.

“One of the ways is production of enzymes known as beta-lactamases which can destroy the beta-lactam antibiotics. A few potent enzymes such as OXA-48, New Delhi metallo-beta lactamase (NDM) are problematic as they can destroy a number of important antibiotics, “Dr Sampada Patwardhan, microbiologist at the Centre said.

“In clinical practice identifying these enzymes is key and can influence the selection of antibiotics. Delay in doing so can prove costly,” Dr Prayag noted.

Studies have shown that MALDI-TOF can distinguish between closely related bacterial species with a high degree of confidence, and can be useful in cases where an incorrect identification can have a significant clinical impact.

For common bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, sepsis, sexually- transmitted infections and some forms of diarrhoea, according to WHO, high rates of resistance against antibiotics frequently used to treat them have been observed worldwide. This indicates we are running out of effective antibiotics. For instance, the rate of resistance to ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic used to treat UTI, varied from 8.4 to 92.9 per cent; for E.Coli from 4.1 to 79.4 per cent, in countries reporting to the Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System.