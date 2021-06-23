Pune: Drug peddler held from railway station with Mephedrone worth Rs 2 lakh

Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow or While Magic is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category.

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Pune Police has arrested an alleged drug peddler from the Pune Station area and seized Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs two lakh. Police have launched a probe into the supply and distribution chain of the peddler.

A team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell from Pune Police’s crime branch received a tip-off about a peddler who was selling contraband drugs in the Pune Railway Station area and the bus stand located next to it. A trap was laid in the early hours of Tuesday and a suspect identified as Irshad Iqbal Sayyed (42), a resident of Yerawada, was detained at around 1 am.

The police team recovered 25 grams of Mephedrone worth around Rs two lakh in the illicit market, along with an electronic weighing scale, some cash, a cell phone, and a two-wheeler. After preliminary verification that the seized substance was Mephedrone, the man was placed under arrest. He has been booked under the provision of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, in an offence registered at Bundgarden police station.

Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad from the cell said, “We are also looking into the past record of the arrested suspect and his possible accomplices. He has told us that she has procured the drugs from Mumbai and was peddling in Pune. We are probing his supply and distribution chains.” The suspect has been remanded to police custody.

Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow or While Magic is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category. Till the early 2010s, the drug was not included in the list of contrabands under the NDPS Act. But multiple seizures of large quantities of the drug and rising instances of its consumption as a narcotic in major cities prompted authorities to include it in the list in 2015.