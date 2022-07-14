Pune: Drug peddler arrested with marijuana worth Rs 4.7 lakh

The Pune city police arrested Wednesday a man allegedly with the possession of marijuana worth Rs 4.7 lakh. The police identified the accused as Suraj Kantilal Bora (33) of Kesnand Phata in Wagholi. Acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police crime branch laid a trap and nabbed Bora at Lonikand.

During searches, the police recovered 23.6 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4,73,120 from his possession. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Lonikand police station.

The police booked the accused Bora under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They said he was planning to sell the marijuana to some customers in Pune. A probe is on to know from where he procured the banned drug and to whom he was planning to sell it.