scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Pune: Drug peddler arrested with marijuana worth Rs 4.7 lakh

The police recovered 23.6 kg of marijuana from the accused after he was nabbed at Lonikand.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 14, 2022 12:32:16 pm
During searches, the police recovered 23.6 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4,73,120 from his possession.

The Pune city police arrested Wednesday a man allegedly with the possession of marijuana worth Rs 4.7 lakh. The police identified the accused as Suraj Kantilal Bora (33) of Kesnand Phata in Wagholi. Acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police crime branch laid a trap and nabbed Bora at Lonikand.

During searches, the police recovered 23.6 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4,73,120 from his possession. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Lonikand police station.

More from Pune

The police booked the accused Bora under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They said he was planning to sell the marijuana to some customers in Pune. A probe is on to know from where he procured the banned drug and to whom he was planning to sell it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement