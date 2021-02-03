Pune: Drug peddler arrested from Hinjewadi in fake currency racket, probe on

During searches, police recovered FICN amounting to Rs 2,00,150, about 6.165 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1,54,125 and cash of Rs 9 lakh. (Representational Image)

Pimpri Chinchwad police Tuesday arrested an alleged drug peddler hailing from West Bengal in possession of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 2 lakh and banned drug marijuana worth Rs 1.54 lakh as well as Rs 9 lakh cash.

Police have identified the accused as Sanjay alias Bhola Vishwanath Roy (50), currently residing at Hinjewadi. Police sub-inspector Prasanna Jarhad of the crime branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station.

Police said Roy was arrested from Bodkewadi area in Hinjewadi around 3.20 pm on Tuesday. During searches, police recovered FICN amounting to Rs 2,00,150, about 6.165 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1,54,125 and cash of Rs 9 lakh. Police have also seized a two-wheeler worth Rs 50,000 from him.

Police said Roy was carrying FICN in denomination of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50. Senior police inspector Balaji Sontakke of Hinjewadi police station said: “The probe so far has revealed the accused got the FICN from an operative in Malda district in West Bengal. Also, he was earlier arrested in connection with a narcotics case. He is a native of West Bengal but is residing here for about 15 years. Further investigation is on.”

Probe is on to identify and arrest the persons who gave FICN to Roy. Police have booked Roy under sections 489 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.