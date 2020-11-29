Pune DRM felicitates doctors at Railway Hospital

The hospital had created a Covid-19 isolation ward where oxygen beds and non-invasive ventilation facility was provided for admitted patients. (Representational)

Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Renu Sharma felicitated the doctors and medical workers of Pune’s Railway Hospital for their work during the ongoing pandemic. She handed over a shield and appreciation certificate to the staff to honour them for saving lives of railway staffers and their families.

Pune Division’s Railway Hospital is a 50-bed facility, primarily meant for at least 10,000 employees of Pune Division and over 5,000 retired railway personnel, which provides several critical services to patients such as dialysis and emergency care, among others.

The hospital had created a Covid-19 isolation ward where oxygen beds and non-invasive ventilation facility was provided for admitted patients. The first Covid-19 patient was admitted to the facility on July 25, since then doctors and other support staff have been working relentlessly to provide relief to admitted patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.