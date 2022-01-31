Pune: Driver missing after autorickshaw falls into canal, search on

"We took out the vehicle a while into the operation when it was located at a distance", Fire station duty officer said.

The Pune fire brigade launched a search operation on Monday after an auto-rickshaw fell into a canal near Janata Vasahat on Sunday night. Though the fire brigade has found the vehicle, it is yet to find the driver.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm, said the officials.

Fire station duty officer Pramod Sonavane said: “Primary information suggests that the rickshaw fell into the canal on a turn, close to Janata Vasahat fire station, possibly after the driver lost control. Our team responded immediately and a search was launched. We have been told that the driver was travelling alone. We took out the vehicle a while into the operation when it was located at a distance.”

“We have no way of knowing whether the driver swam out of the water or otherwise. From Monday morning, local police and our fire brigade team resumed the search operation in the area and also downstream,” Sonavane added.