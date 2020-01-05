Pune: Driver held for making businessman drink excess alcohol, robbing Rs 4 lakh

Mhatre was found near Lingayat crematorium on Burning Ghat Road in Koregaon Park on the morning of November 28. A police team took him to Sassoon hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational Image) Mhatre was found near Lingayat crematorium on Burning Ghat Road in Koregaon Park on the morning of November 28. A police team took him to Sassoon hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational Image)

An auto-rickshaw driver from Pune and his two accomplices have been arrested for allegedly making a businessman from Navi Mumbai drink excess alcohol and robbing him of Rs 4 lakh. The businessman, Rajesh Liladhar Mhatre (46), was dumped in an unconscious state at a deserted spot in Pune on the intervening night of November 26 and 27 last year.

Mhatre was found near Lingayat crematorium on Burning Ghat Road in Koregaon Park on the morning of November 28. A police team took him to Sassoon hospital, where he was declared dead.

The auto driver, Shadaf Jahangir Bangi (28), is a resident of Yerwada.

