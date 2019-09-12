Pune: Driver arrested for stealing trucks attached by revenue dept officials

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police on Wednesday arrested another truck driver in connection with the theft of trucks, attached by Revenue department officials for illegal transportation of sand 10 months ago at Sehavlwadi phata near Hadapsar.

Police identified the accused as Kisan Sopan Jadhav (45), a resident of Daund taluka. Sources said a few trucks were attached by revenue officials on October 2, 2018, during checks at the Shevalwadi phata for illegal transportation of sand. But the truck drivers later escaped from the spot along with the trucks attached by the officials.

Based on a tip-off received by Sub-Inspector Vijay Zanjad and Naik Surendra Sabale, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Inspector Anjum Bagwan laid a trap and intercepted a truck transporting sand illegally at Loni Kalbhor on the Pune Solapur road around 8 am. Police said the same truck was one of those stolen from Shevalwadi phata after it was attached by the Revenue department.

In a separate incident, four trucks that were attached by revenue officials for illegal transportation of sand have been stolen from the premises of a government office in Queens Garden area last month, sometime between 6.30 pm on July 9 and 11 am on July 10.