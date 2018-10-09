Pune DRIP seizes 19 high-value exotic birds

DRIP sleuths said that the action was taken on Monday with the assistance of officers of Pune Customs Commissionerate. (Source: Ranjit Lal) DRIP sleuths said that the action was taken on Monday with the assistance of officers of Pune Customs Commissionerate. (Source: Ranjit Lal)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRIP) Pune unit has recovered 19 high-value exotic birds that were being smuggled into the country for sale in the underground market. The birds, including those from African and South American origin, have been seized from the premises of Dominic Sequira, a Vadgaon Sheri resident.

DRIP sleuths said that the action was taken on Monday with the assistance of officers of Pune Customs Commissionerate. On inspection, the birds were identified as 15 species Agapornis, commonly called ‘Love’ birds of African origin, one bird of species Sun parakeet (also known as sunconure of South American origin), two Great Billed parrot of Philippines origin and one White Cockatoo of Indonesian origin.

“DRIP has been working on combating wildlife smuggling apart from various other types of cross-border crime. Towards this objective, information indicated that exotic birds and animals of foreign origin are being smuggled into India,” said an official.

“All the seized animals and birds have been handed over to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in Pune. The value of the exotic birds is very high, as these are sold in illegal markets. All these birds appear to have been illegally imported into India without declaration or through illicit routes making their import liable to confiscation under Customs Act. In addition, Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 prohibits trade or commerce in wild animals or animal articles or trophies…” said the officer.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App