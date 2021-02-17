Pune: Dreaded criminal escapes from police custody

Lokhande and Raut were arrested in November 2020

Two persons, including a dreaded criminal Chandrakant Lokhande, escaped from Pune rural police’s custody today.

Additional superintendent of police Milind Mohite confirmed that Lokhande and his aide Pravin Raut have escaped and a search has been launched to arrest them.

It may be recalled that Lokhande and Raut are among those robbers who posed as police personnel in uniform, opened fire, and looted gold ornaments, at Kapurhol village in Bhor in August 2020.

After a massive search operation, Pune rural police had managed to arrest six persons including Lokhande and Raut in November in connection with 14 crimes including the Kapurhol robbery.