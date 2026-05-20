Drone-launched precision guided missile undergoes final development trials
For the project, the DRDO has partnered with two production agencies - Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad - for the development and production of the missiles.
Amid the rapidly expanding role of drones in modern warfare and the growing use of unmanned systems by adversaries in contemporary conflicts, India on Wednesday marked a significant milestone in indigenous capability as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out final development trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the DRDO) has successfully completed the ‘final deliverable configuration’ development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes at DRDO’s test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. MoD said that the trials were carried out using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system. The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations.
The growing deployment of hostile drones in modern conflict has underscored the need for indigenous precision-guided weapons capable of rapid deployment (Special arrangement photo)
For the project, the DRDO has partnered with two production agencies – Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad – for the development and production of the missiles. The system has been integrated on UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bengaluru for current trials. The ULPGM missile has been developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad as the nodal lab along with other DRDO laboratories namely Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.
Development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3 in Air-to-Ground & Air-to-Air modes was successfully completed at DRDO test range near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Hl3AuJhsMP
“The missile has been produced entirely through the Indian defence ecosystem involving a large number of MSMEs and other industries. The trials confirmed a fully mature domestic supply chain, equipped for immediate serial mass production.” the MoD said.
DRDO officials said that the successful validation of the ULPGM-V3 significantly enhances India’s capability to deploy precision-guided munitions from unmanned platforms across diverse combat scenarios. They added such systems can provide the armed forces with a cost-effective stand-off strike capability while reducing risks to personnel in hostile environments. The missile’s dual Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air capability is also strategically significant as it allows UAVs to engage armoured targets as well as hostile drones and low-flying aerial threats using a single integrated platform.
The development assumes added importance in the backdrop of the extensive use of drones by the adversary during Operation Sindoor, where unmanned systems emerged as a critical component of surveillance, targeting and tactical strike operations. The growing deployment of hostile drones in modern conflict has underscored the need for indigenous precision-guided weapons capable of rapid deployment, network-centric operations and counter-drone engagements, making systems like the ULPGM-V3 crucial for future battlefield preparedness.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, PSUs, Development cum Production Partners (DcPPs) and industry for the successful development trials of ULPGM-V3 in Air-to-Ground mode for anti-tank role and Air-to-Air modes for drone, helicopter and other airborne targets.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More