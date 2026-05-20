Drone-launched precision guided missile undergoes final development trials

Amid the rapidly expanding role of drones in modern warfare and the growing use of unmanned systems by adversaries in contemporary conflicts, India on Wednesday marked a significant milestone in indigenous capability as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out final development trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the DRDO) has successfully completed the ‘final deliverable configuration’ development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes at DRDO’s test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. MoD said that the trials were carried out using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system. The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations.