Pune SIR draft roll: 28.66 lakh names excluded, claims & objections open till Sept 30

Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), published on Monday, showed that 28.66 lakh names in 21 Assembly constituencies in Pune district could not be included at this stage.

The pre-SIR roll had 90.8 lakh voters, while the draft roll had 62.13 lakh – those excluded are mostly voters marked absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate during the verification survey.

The draft rolls for Pune were published in the presence of Collector Jitendra Dudi, Deputy District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar, Tehsildar Sheetal Mule and representatives of recognised political parties. The revision is being carried out with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Pune district had 90,80,173 voters before the SIR exercise began, of which 28,66,481 names are being excluded from the draft list for various reasons. Of the 62,13,692 voters included in the draft electoral roll, 31,51,297 are men, 30,62,012 are women, and 383 are transgender voters.

The exercise has also resulted in an increase in the number of polling stations in the district. The number has gone up by seven to 8,424. Bhor has the highest number of polling stations in the district at 567, followed by Chinchwad with 560 and Hadapsar with 525.

The constituency-wise number of polling stations is: Junnar 356, Ambegaon 344, Khed-Alandi 393, Shirur 459, Daund 315, Indapur 339, Baramati 388, Purandar 413, Bhor 567, Maval 402, Chinchwad 560, Pimpri 397, Bhosari 491, Vadgaon Sheri 438, Shivajinagar 266, Kothrud 387, Khadakwasla 502, Parvati 344, Hadapsar 525, Pune Cantonment 270 and Kasba Peth 268.

As part of the revision, 28,66,481 entries have been categorised under the ASD (Absent, Shifted, Dead/Duplicate) list. This includes 1,43,975 duplicate entries, 3,12,048 deceased voters, 17,83,058 absent voters and 5,91,038 shifted voters. Another 36,362 entries fall under other categories.

The administration has also identified 13,32,418 cases for hearings. These include 5,77,821 entries where discrepancies have been found and 7,54,597 entries for which there is no mapping or linkage with the 2002 electoral roll.

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Hearings will be conducted by the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) concerned at the respective roll-section level. These will cover voters whose details have discrepancies in the draft roll as well as those whose records have not been mapped to the 2002 electoral roll and are marked as having ‘No Linkage’. A decision on whether the name should be retained in the final electoral roll will be taken after the hearing.

The publication of the draft roll now opens a month-long window for voters to check their names and details and file claims or objections. The period for filing claims and objections is from August 31 to September 30.

Those whose names are missing from the draft roll can apply for inclusion as new voters through Form 6. Those seeking to raise an objection regarding a name in the electoral roll can submit Form 7, while Form 8 can be used for corrections in the electoral roll and to apply for an EPIC (elector photo identity card).

The administration will examine the claims and objections between August 31 and October 29, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.

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The draft rolls are available at the offices of the respective Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), the Pune District Collectorate and the offices of district presidents of recognised political parties. They are also available on the Pune district administration website: https://pune.gov.in/, as well as the Election Commission of India’s ECINET and Voter Service Portal.

Voters can search online through the Election Commission of India’s electoral search portal: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. Visit the ‘ECI – Search Your Name in Voter List’ page, select the relevant language and choose Maharashtra as the state. Voters can then look up for their name using EPIC number, elector details, or registered mobile number. After entering the required details along with the captcha, click Search to check whether your name and electoral roll details appear.

Voters can also download the draft electoral roll PDF for their specific polling station. Go to ‘ECI – Download Electoral Roll’(https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll) and select Maharashtra, followed by district, Assembly constituency, and language. Select the relevant polling station or part number and download the electoral roll PDF. Voters can then search within the document for name, EPIC number, and other details.