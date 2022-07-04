scorecardresearch
Pune: Dr Mohan Wani appointed as director of National Centre for Cell Science

Dr Wani said the NCCS will continue to address research questions pertaining to human health and diseases by further strengthening basic and translational research through a multidisciplinary approach, along with national and international collaborations.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 4, 2022 8:06:09 pm
Dr Mohan Wani.

Dr Mohan R Wani has been appointed as the director of Pune-based National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), a premier research institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The NCCS has been carrying out cutting-edge research in various domains such as cell and cancer biology, infectious diseases and immunology, stem cell and regenerative medicine, structural biology and bioinformatics, said Dr Wani.

Notably, Dr Wani has made significant research contribution in understanding the regulation of cellular and molecular pathophysiology of important skeletal and autoimmune diseases, including osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. His group has also contributed to the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine.

Dr Wani completed his post-graduation in Veterinary Surgery from Nagpur Veterinary College. Thereafter, he obtained his PhD in Human Medicine from St George’s Hospital Medical School, University of London, England. He is also a fellow of prestigious science academies like the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), National Academy of Sciences India (NASI), National Academy of Veterinary Sciences (NAVS) and National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS).

His research work is published in several high impact peer-reviewed international journals and he has mentored scores of PhD, medical and veterinary students, and postdoctoral fellows. He is a recipient of several prestigious awards including the Commonwealth Fellowship, BM Birla Science Prize, and National Bioscience Award, among others.

