Pune double murder: Women found with throats slit, police suspect robbery

The police said the women were sleeping in the open space outside their house (Image generated using AI).

Two older women were found murdered with their throats slit in the open space outside their house in Pune’s Baramati Tuesday morning. The Pune Rural police said they are probing the possibility of an armed robbery as some valuables were missing from the house in the Sherewadi village.

The dead were identified as Indumati Maruti Ladkat, 75, and Krushnabai Kundalik Ladkat, 60.

“A probe suggests that the two women were sleeping in the open space in front of their house. Sharp weapons seem to have been used to kill them. Valuables in the house have been stolen. We are probing various angles, including armed robbery,” said Ganesh Birada, Additional Superintendent of Police.