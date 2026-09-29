Pune double murder: Women found with throats slit, police suspect robbery

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Two older women were found murdered with their throats slit in the open space outside their house in Pune’s Baramati Tuesday morning. The Pune Rural police said they are probing the possibility of an armed robbery as some valuables were missing from the house in the Sherewadi village.
The dead were identified as Indumati Maruti Ladkat, 75, and Krushnabai Kundalik Ladkat, 60.
“A probe suggests that the two women were sleeping in the open space in front of their house. Sharp weapons seem to have been used to kill them. Valuables in the house have been stolen. We are probing various angles, including armed robbery,” said Ganesh Birada, Additional Superintendent of Police.
The police said Indumati lived alone at the house, while Krushnabai, a distant relative, used to stay with her at night.
Teams from the local police station and the local crime branch of the Pune Rural police reached the spot after the murders were reported. Officers conducted a panchnama (a legal document that records evidence, observations, and findings at a crime scene), forensic teams examined the crime scene for evidence, and a police dog was deployed to help search for clues.
The police added that they are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the double murder and the missing valuables to determine whether the killings were tied to an armed robbery.