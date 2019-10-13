Pune: Don’t remove private taxis from allotted parking space, Court directs Railways

A district court in Pune has directed the Pune Railway Division not to remove private cabs operated by the Taxi Owners’ Union from the railway station. The court’s directive comes after the taxi union filed an appeal before it, following a civil court ruling that was in favour of the railway administration’s decision to throw the private taxis out and allot the parking space to app-based cab operator Ola.

The issue arose in June 2017 when the railway administration asked the taxi owners to vacate the parking space allotted to them in 2011, saying that as per a new Railways policy, the space had been given to Ola. The taxi union, headed by Khalil Pathan, founder-chairman of the Pune Railway Station Taxi Malak Sanghatana , claimed that the railway administration’s move was illegal and moved the Pune civil court. The union also argued that the decision will cause major inconvenience to passengers.

The court, however, decided against the taxi owners and favoured the decision taken by the Railways, observing that the decision was in keeping with the policy decided by higher authorities of Indian Railways. The court also pointed out that Ola would be paying a monthly rental to the Pune Railway Division, while the taxi union was not paying any rent for the designated spot.

This directive prompted the Union to appeal against it, and Judge S P Pingale of Pune district court issued an order on October 3. The court restrained authorities from taking any coercive action and provide parking space to the Taxi Malak Sanghatana or taxi union for parking their cabs near Pune railway station, until final disposal of the matter.

Judge Pingale also observed that every person who arrived at the railway station may not be conversant with online cab booking. “… every passenger may not avail services using the app-based services of taxi and cabs providers. Every passenger may also not have a smartphone with them. The common man may opt to have general taxi or cab services…,” stated the court.