Pune: Don’t mob hospitals, says District Collector

Pune District Collector also urged migrant labourers that since construction work outside containment zones has been allowed in Pune district, they will be able to find employment. (Representational) Pune District Collector also urged migrant labourers that since construction work outside containment zones has been allowed in Pune district, they will be able to find employment. (Representational)

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday that hundreds of migrant workers, students and other stranded persons were visiting public hospitals, seeking to procure medical certificates to apply for transit passes. He said although the administration has said the applicants will have to attach a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner – saying the applicant doesn’t show any COVID-19 symptoms – it didn’t mean that stranded persons should “mob” hospitals.

“It’s been seen that since Sunday, 100-200 persons are gathering in front of the hospitals to obtain the certificate. This is dangerous as at several of these hospitals, COVID-19 patients are being treated. When you will be going in a group of 100 and 200, we will check your health from medical practitioners before letting you board. Hence, there’s no need to panic and mob the hospitals,” said Ram.

He also urged migrant labourers that since construction work outside containment zones has been allowed in Pune district, they will be able to find employment. So, it would be in their interest to stay back in Pune and return to work, he said. “I have earlier issued guidelines to landlords to postpone rent collection. Also, there’s no need to panic as the entire city of Pune is not infested by the coronavirus,” he said.

