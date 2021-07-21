Pune: Donor heart and ‘green corridor’ help save life of 29-year-old man

A 29-year-old resident of Mumbai recently underwent a successful heart transplant at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai.

The heart was harvested from a 48-year-old woman from Pune, who had suffered a brain haemorrhage on July 2. Despite efforts, she didn’t respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead as per clinical protocols on July 14. The family was counselled and wholeheartedly agreed to organ donation. The patient’s liver, kidney and heart were donated. The liver and kidney were transplanted in patients at Pune.

The donor’s heart was transported through a ‘green corridor’, from Jehangir Hospital, Pune to Apollo Hospitals, Belapur.

The lead doctor in this surgery, Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, consultant of heart transplant surgeries at Apollo Hospitals, said the man was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, leading to end-state heart failure. He was diagnosed in 2007 and the symptoms worsened in 2019, with breathlessness on minimal walking, swelling in the lower limbs and fluid accumulation in the lungs and abdomen.

He needed frequent admissions two to three times a month for managing heart failure and he was registered for a heart transplant with the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) in February last year. He was on the waitlist for almost one year, with only 15 per cent of his heart functioning.

“A suitable donor heart was found in Pune, through ZTCC. We immediately informed the patient and made all the necessary preparations for the heart transplant,” said Dr Jadhav.

On July 15, the heart was retrieved at 8.30 am at Jehangir Hospital, Pune and in 83 minutes it was transported to Apollo Hospitals, Belapur, with the help of the ‘green corridor’. The heart was transplanted in 1.5 hours. After the surgery, the patient was doing well as he was awake and responding to verbal commands, said Dr Jadhav.