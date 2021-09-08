Pune: Domestic workers to start dharna over non-disbursal of aid by govt

Domestic workers in Pune have threatened to start an indefinite dharna outside the Additional Labour Commissioner’s office from September 22 to protest against the non-disbursal of Rs 1,500 one-time aid promised by the state government at the start of the second wave of the pandemic. A press statement issued by the union of domestic workers said only 5,000 workers have received the aid.

At the start of the second wave, the state government had announced that Rs 1,500 would be transferred directly into the bank accounts of domestic workers. The district domestic workers’ board, which is under the office of the Labour Commissioner, was entrusted with the administrative part of the project.

Five months later, the Pune Zilla Gharkamgar Sanghtana, the Left-backed union of domestic workers, said only 5,000 workers have received the aid.

The district board has ignored the many new applications as well as applications for renewal they have received, the union said in a press statement.

Kiran Moghe, president of the union, said the Labour Commissioner’s office has cited manpower shortage as the reason for delay in disbursing aid.