Pune: Submit genuine documents for Covid death compensation or face legal action, warns PMC

Having received around 16,000 applications seeking compensation for Covid-19 deaths, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has alerted the kin of the deceased not to submit incorrect documents for the claim as it may lead to legal action, including punishment of two years and a fine.

Around 9,500 Covid deaths have been registered in the city since the start of the pandemic. The Union government has declared a compensation of Rs 50,000 for each Covid victim. If the death happened before March 20 this year, the relatives should submit the claim application within 60 days from March 24 and for deaths after March 20 this year, the application should be submitted within 90 days.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has appealed to citizens to submit the online application on mahacovid19relief.in before the deadline.

“The PMC has been assigned around 16,000 claim applications and we are scrutinising them before giving the go-ahead,” said Vidya Nagmode, assistant health officer of PMC who has been tasked with verifying the applications.

She said that there are double applications for the same Covid victim and deaths from areas outside the PMC limits have also been referred to the civic body. “The PMC has found that a few of the applications have incorrect information and documents for claiming compensation,” Nagmode said.

The civic body has cleared around 2,000 applications for compensation after scrutiny, she said, adding, “The PMC has alerted citizens to submit correct information and documents for claim as those trying to get compensation by submitting incorrect information and documents are liable for imprisonment of two years and a fine,” Nagmode reminded.