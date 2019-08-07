Pune doctors support IMA strike tomorrow, but won’t stop work due to flood in state

The Indian Medical Association has given a strike call for August 8 to protest against provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. The Pune unit of the IMA, though supporting the stand, has said they will not go off duty due the flood-like situation in parts of the state.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chief of Pune unit of IMA, said: “We definitely support the IMA’s call, but considering the flood situation in Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli, doctors feel they should not take part in the strike. We have prepared 10 to 12 teams of doctors to assist the PMC and health authorities for treating affected citizens. Due to the natural calamity in the state, we will not participate in the strike.”

The statement by the IMA calling for the stike had said: “The call is for all the modern medicine doctors to leave their work place across the sectors at all levels on August 8 from 6 AM to 6 AM (next day),” adding that medical students under IMA-Medical Student Network would continue their strike across the country.