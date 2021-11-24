Pune doctors’ study on Aortic Clamping for limiting blood loss during Caesarean Hysterectomy procedures

The doctors said that Aortic Clamping has reduced the blood loss from 3000-4000 ml to about 650 ml. It would also reduce ICU admissions of such patients as complications are reduced.

Doctors at KEM hospital have suggested a modified technique of temporary aortic clamping which can significantly reduce blood loss and further complications. The placenta normally detaches itself from the uterus after delivery of the baby. However, due to previous surgeries on the uterus for instance a Caesarian- section, the placenta becomes pathologically stuck to the uterus and in some cases invades outside the uterus (Placenta Percreta). Dr. Vivek Joshi Director & Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department, KEM Hospital, Pune says that in such cases the uterus has to be removed. A Cesarean hysterectomy refers to removal of the uterus at the time of caesarean delivery and is a technically challenging procedure especially due to massive bleeding which may occur during surgery. Temporary Aortic Clamping which is an effective technique used during this procedure refers to clamping of the Aorta which is the main artery coming from the heart and supplying blood all the way down. “We clamp it just above the bifurcation of the common iliac arteries, so that blood supply to kidneys, intestine, spinal chord etc is preserved, but the blood supply to the pelvis is blocked,” adds Dr Suhas Otiv, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KEM hospital. Along with Dr Yogesh Sovani, consultant urologist and Dr Prasad Kulat the team conducted a study on aortic clamping for limiting blood loss during Caesarean hysterectomy. The study has been published in the International Journal of Gynaecology and Obstetrics recently. Earlier the clamping was done all round the artery but this could injure the lumbar vessels leading to paralysis of the lower limbs. We modified the technique wherein the same clamp is put from above covering only two sides and avoids posterior dissection of aorta. Since the blood supply to other parts is maintained and blood supply to pelvis is blocked , the blood loss is limited significantly making the procedure safe and effective. This is becoming important as more C- Section procedures are being performed especially in the last decade or so which is causing an increase in the incidence of Placenta Percreta, Dr Joshi said. The doctors said that Aortic Clamping has reduced the blood loss from 3000-4000 ml to about 650 ml. It would also reduce ICU admissions of such patients as complications are reduced.

25 year old donates organs to give a new lease of life to three

Organ donation by a 25 year old from Jalna gave a new lease of life to three people. He was declared brain dead on November 21 at Sahyadri Hospital Deccan Gymkhana following a road accident. After his family consented to donate his organs, his liver was transplanted on a 70 year old male, while one of his kidneys were transplanted on a 51 year old female. Both liver and kidney transplant were done at Sahyadri Hospital Deccan on November 21. The other kidney was send to another private hospital in Pune. The 25 year old from Jalna was working in a private company in Pune while his parents are farm labourers. Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Director and Head of Organ Transplantation & Hepatobiliary Surgery, Sahyadri Hospitals informed that the liver transplant was conducted on a 70 year old male patient suffering from end stage liver disease while the kidney was transplanted on a 51 year old female suffering from kidney failure.

Ruby Hall Clinic inaugurates Advanced Paediatric Multispeciality Centre

Ruby Hall clinic inaugurated an advanced paediatric multispeciality centre recently. The centre includes various paediatric experts to treat ailments affecting children, Operating every alternate Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, this centre provides inpatient and outpatient care for children from birth to all age groups.This centre offers inpatient and outpatient care for children from birth to 21 years of age facing special health challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to a full scope of developmental, behavioural, and mental health concerns. “Ruby Hall Clinic is heavily investing in advancing children’s health. The Advanced Paediatric Multispeciality Centre is the culmination of our collective commitment to advancing children’s health through innovation, and our relentless drive to push the boundaries of care, Dr. PK Grant, Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic said.

Oxygen Plant installed at Sahyadri Hospital’s Deccan Unit

A high capacity oxygen plant was installed at Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital Deccan in partnership with ZS, a global professional services firm, as part of their corporate social responsibility program. Dr.Charudutt Apte, Chairman and Managing Director, Sahyadri Hospitals said, “The Oxygen Plant being commissioned at our Deccan unit will help us get better prepared for the anticipated third wave if it comes and beyond and will prove a lifeline for many, especially considering the fact that the entire medical infrastructure was overwhelmed during the second wave.“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, ZS has made efforts to stand true to its core values of giving back and doing the right thing. As a firm, we have tried our level best to provide materials like oxygen concentrators, oximeters, masks and personal protective equipment to state governments and local authorities, along with other modes of support and aid. Our partnership with Sahyadri hospital, Pune, is one such effort to upgrade medical infrastructure and enable lesser privileged communities to avail emergency health support”, said Mohit Sood, regional managing principal and head, India, ZS. “