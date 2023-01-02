scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Pune junior doctors join statewide stir for better hostels, senior resident seats

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors said it had pressed for the demands throughout last year and had placed them before the medical education minister several times.

"There are around 7,000 resident doctors across Maharashtra and we are on an indefinite strike from today," Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, told The Indian Express.
Pune junior doctors join statewide stir for better hostels, senior resident seats
Around 350 resident doctors at the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune have joined the statewide indefinite strike to press for their demands including better hostels and more senior resident seats.

“There are around 7,000 resident doctors across Maharashtra and we are on an indefinite strike from today,” Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, told The Indian Express.

At the medical college, Dr Kiran Ghuge, president of the city unit of the association, said that it had pressed for the demands throughout last year and had several times placed them before the medical education minister and other officials concerned.

Dr Dahiphale said that 1,432 posts of resident doctors needed to be created.

Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of the medical college and hospital, said that emergency services were not affected.

“Resident doctors did not attend the outpatient department services. However, we made alternative arrangements and our teachers and lecturers ran the OPD services,” he said.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:37 IST
OneDrive, Office 365 down: Microsoft apps suffer major outage

