Pune doctors save visions of 5 patients affected by Covid-triggered mucormycosis

AS many as 10 citizens, who recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals, have undergone surgeries for mucormycosis in the last few days at PCMC-run YCM hospital. The surgeries saved the vision of at least five patients who were severely affected by mucormycosis and sought early treatment, doctors said.

“Mucormycosis cases have been seen among patients who have been affected by Covid-19. After they have recovered, they have reported fungus on upper jaw and in sinus. It mostly affects maxilla but mandibular cases have also been reported,” Dr Yashwant Ingale, head of the dental department at YCM hospital, told indianexpress.com on Thursday.

“Mucormycosis is a fungal infection seen mostly in patients who have recovered from Covid-19. It could be developing even when the patient is undergoing treatment but is generally noticed post-Covid,” he said. Dr Ingale said that the exact cause of mucormycosis is not known but it is believed that over use of steroids and other drugs could be leading to the disease. “High doses of steroids is believed to be one of the causes of the fungal disease,” he said.

Dr Ingale said these cases are common among diabetes patients post-Covid. “The use of steroids for diabetic patients during Covid-19 treatment probably leads to the growth of the fungus. Even in blood pressure mucormycosis cases have been seen,” he said.

The signs and symptoms of the disease include constant low grade fever, nasal discharge, mobility in teeth, periodontal abscess, and sinusitis.

Dr Ingale said,”Mucormycosis can affect maxillary alveolus, maxillary sinus and finally intracranial involvement is seen. If left untreated, it can cause blindness, cavernous sinus thrombosis, cerebral ischemia, infarction and death.”

Another doctor, Dr Lathi said through surgery, they have been able to protect the vision of at least five citizens. “These five citizens post-Covid were severely affected in their eyes as the disease spread rapidly in a given 24 hour period… The surgeries help protect their vision,” he said.

Dr Lathi said higher doses of antibiotics and steroids on diabetic patients during Covid-19 treatment leads to mycormosis. “It is a rare condition. It does not affect every patient. It is mostly seen in diabetic patients. The key is seeking early treatment….” he said.

Dr Ingale said in such cases when tooth aches or extraction is required, the dentists have to be extra vigilant in diagnosis mucormysiosis cases. “Prompt consultation and early treatment helps in getting rid of the diseases. The operation takes one to one and half hour,” he said.

In the first wave of COVID, Dr Ingale, said they had seen two-three cases. “But in the second wave, we have so far operated upon more than 10 patients,” he said.