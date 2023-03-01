scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Pune doctor’s short story collection ‘Unselfish Desires’ selected for Golden Book award

Other recipients of the awards in various categories include J K Rowling, Ruskin Bond, and Indian-American author Deepak Chopra.

dr telangDr Telang's book includes 13 short stories, and according to the author, there is a hidden heroine in each woman.
Pune-based gynaecologist Dr Pravada Telang’s book ‘Unselfish Desires’ has been selected for the Golden Book award for 2023.

Other recipients of awards in various categories include celebrated author J K Rowling for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, eminent author Ruskin Bond for `How to Live Your Life’, noted Indian American author Deepak Chopra for ‘Seven Spiritual laws of Success. The awards will be given away at a function to be held in Dubai on April 8.

Dr Pravada Telang’s book ‘Unselfish Desires’

Dr Telang’s book includes 13 short stories, and according to the author, there is a hidden heroine in each woman. “These stories will help you to discover the woman in you,” she says.

Dr Telang is a medical graduate from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and had done her schooling at St Anne’s school in Pune. She is a trustee at Lila Poonawalla Foundation which provides financial aid to deserving young girls to pursue higher education. The gynaecologist-cum-author has also acted in an award-winning Marathi film `Aarambh’ which is based on the sexual abuse of children.

The awards recognise exceptional literary works that have made a significant mark in their respective fields and have been deemed essential reading for their depth of research, quality of writing, and originality of thought. The Golden Book award is sponsored by Wings Publication International Publication.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:36 IST
