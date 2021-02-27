Pune doctor performs rare re-implantation of severed hands

After fixation of one hand, immediate re-plantation was started on the same hand and vascular and nerve repair were established till fixation of the other hand. (Source: inamdarhospital.com)

In an extremely rare incident, re-plantation of both amputated hands was done by Dr Sumit Saxena, a plastic surgeon at Inamdar Hospital.

Akash Shinde (18) from Mulshi in Pune district was admitted to the hospital on February 10 with multiple injuries resulting in amputation of both his hands.

Dr Saxena started the surgery immediately within half-an-hour and it continued till 7:00 AM next day. This demanding procedure, not always performed for both hands, has been successfully done in Pune for the first time. The amputated part dissection was started by Dr Saxena even when the patient was in casualty so that by the time he was given anesthesia, the amputated parts were ready. After fixation of one hand, immediate re-plantation was started on the same hand and vascular and nerve repair were established till fixation of the other hand.

The doctor performed vascular and nerve repair of the second hand, an official statement issued on Friday said. “All wounds have healed and the patient was discharged recently,” Dr Saxena said.

“Digital and hand re-plantation today reflects the aim of not only ensuring the survival of a digit, but its functional use as well. Keeping this in mind all muscles, tendons and nerves were repaired at the same time. Success of the operation depends on factors like nature of the injury such as crush or sharp cut injuries, warm ischemic time (duration between time of amputation and time of re-plantation), age of the patient, smoking habit and pre-existing diseases like diabetes, site of injury and contamination,” he added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.