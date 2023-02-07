scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Pune doctor elected Urological Society of India’s new president

The Urological Society of India (USI) was formed in 1960 and has nearly 5,000 members.

Dr Sanjay Kulkarni
Listen to this article
Pune doctor elected Urological Society of India’s new president
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

City-based urologist Dr Sanjay Kulkarni has been elected as president of the Urological Society of India. The founder of ‘Urokul’, Dr Kulkarni was elected as the president for one-year at the annual conference of Urological Society of India, USICON 2023, held in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Urological Society of India (USI) was formed in 1960 and has nearly 5,000 members.

More from Pune

“It is a great honour to be elected as the president of the Urological Society of India, which is a prestigious society. The Indian urologists are world leaders in kidney stone surgery, urethral stricture surgery and robotic surgery. My aim is to make India a learning hub for the rest of the world and to represent India internationally,” said Dr Kulkarni, who is the third person from Pune to be elected as USI president after Dr S S Bapat and Dr Dipak Kirpekar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 04:12 IST
Next Story

Gowri takes oath in High Court today; Supreme Court hears plea against appointment

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close