Pune doctor elected Urological Society of India’s new president

City-based urologist Dr Sanjay Kulkarni has been elected as president of the Urological Society of India. The founder of ‘Urokul’, Dr Kulkarni was elected as the president for one-year at the annual conference of Urological Society of India, USICON 2023, held in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Urological Society of India (USI) was formed in 1960 and has nearly 5,000 members.

“It is a great honour to be elected as the president of the Urological Society of India, which is a prestigious society. The Indian urologists are world leaders in kidney stone surgery, urethral stricture surgery and robotic surgery. My aim is to make India a learning hub for the rest of the world and to represent India internationally,” said Dr Kulkarni, who is the third person from Pune to be elected as USI president after Dr S S Bapat and Dr Dipak Kirpekar.