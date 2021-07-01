Pune: Doctor couple found dead at home, cops suspect suicide

Officers said primary investigation has revealed that Nikhil and Ankita were BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) doctors, practising separately.

A doctor couple was found dead at their residence in Azad Nagar in Pune’s Wanavdi on Wednesday. According to the police, the two are suspected to have killed themselves over a domestic dispute.



The two have been identified as Ankita Shendkar (26) and her husband Nikhil Dattatrya Shendkar (27).

Officers said primary investigation has revealed that Nikhil and Ankita were BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) doctors, practising separately. There was a quarrel between the couple over the phone on Wednesday evening, said the police. Later, when Nikhil reached home, he saw Anikta had hanged herself. The police suspect that Nikhil, shocked with her death, hanged himself.

On receiving information, a team of Wanwadi police station reached the spot on Thursday morning. Cops took the bodies of the couple to a hospital for postmortem. As per the procedure, a case of accidental death has been lodged at the Wanavdi police station and further probe is on to confirm the cause behind the incident.