One of the biggest cyber crimes in Pune: Threatened with property seizure by scammers, elderly doctor loses Rs 12.3 crore in share trading fraud

In one of the biggest cyber scams registered in Pune till date, a 75-year-old doctor from the city lost a staggering Rs 12.3 crore in an online share trading fraud, in which the cyber criminals threatened to seize his property if he did not continue ‘investing’ in the malicious app.

An FIR was registered by the doctor. In the last week of January this year, he received a message from an unidentified number, who sent him a table of recommended stocks for investment. The message also had a link clicking which the complainant got added to a WhatsApp group. The administrators of the group claimed to be top executives of a global financial management firm. One of them also claimed to have been writing a book on stock market dynamics.