Bigg Boss Marathi’s Divya Shinde booked after Pune doctor alleges assault

Social media influencer Divya Shinde, along with several others, allegedly assaulted retired government doctor Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad at his residence. (Photo: Special arrangement)

The Pune city police have booked Big Boss Marathi contestant and social media influencer Divya Shinde, along with several others, for allegedly assaulting a retired government doctor at his residence and demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday night. The FIR was lodged by Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad, 65, at Kalepadal police station on Friday.

According to the FIR, Dr Gaikwad retired as a medical officer from the Cantonment Hospital in Pune in 2021. He is a member of the Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the ‘Kala Avishkar Mahotsav’ at the Balgandharva Auditorium, between September 1 and 3.

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Dr Gaikwad’s brother, Mahendra, alleged that Shinde was not invited to the event but attended it and addressed the gathering as a social media influencer. “Later, she began demanding Rs 5 lakh, claiming that the programme received publicity because of her. Dr Vidyadhar had transferred around Rs 50,000 to her through GPay, but she continued demanding more money,” Mahendra alleged.