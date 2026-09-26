Bigg Boss Marathi’s Divya Shinde booked after Pune doctor alleges assault

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The Pune city police have booked Big Boss Marathi contestant and social media influencer Divya Shinde, along with several others, for allegedly assaulting a retired government doctor at his residence and demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.
The alleged incident took place on Thursday night. The FIR was lodged by Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad, 65, at Kalepadal police station on Friday.
According to the FIR, Dr Gaikwad retired as a medical officer from the Cantonment Hospital in Pune in 2021. He is a member of the Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the ‘Kala Avishkar Mahotsav’ at the Balgandharva Auditorium, between September 1 and 3.
Dr Gaikwad’s brother, Mahendra, alleged that Shinde was not invited to the event but attended it and addressed the gathering as a social media influencer. “Later, she began demanding Rs 5 lakh, claiming that the programme received publicity because of her. Dr Vidyadhar had transferred around Rs 50,000 to her through GPay, but she continued demanding more money,” Mahendra alleged.
The FIR states that Shinde, along with one Anna Dhamdhere and others, allegedly visited Dr Gaikwad’s residence in the in Mohammadwadi area on September 17 and demanded Rs 5 lakh. It further alleges that on September 23, Dhamdhere threatened Dr Gaikwad, saying that if the money was not paid, people would be sent to assault him at his residence.
Dr Gaikwad allegedly told them that he was suffering from paralysis and was only a member of the organisation that conducted the programme and had no role in its finances, the FIR added.
According to the FIR, around 8.30 pm on Thursday, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Dr Gaikwad’s residence in Nyati Highlands and assaulted him using a wooden stick, a belt and a metal pot. The accused allegedly vandalised the house and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay Rs 5 lakh. They also allegedly threatened his son, the FIR states.
Mahendra reached the spot with the police, following which Dr Gaikwad was taken to the hospital for treatment. The doctor is undergoing treatment at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital, the police said.
Based on his complaint, the police have booked Shinde, Dhamdhere and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to attempt to murder, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and extortion.
Divya Shinde, who is known as ‘Sarkar’ on social media, was ejected from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 in February this year following allegations that she had threatened fellow contestants. She has more than one million followers across social media platforms.
The police said Shinde stays in the Sinhagad Road area. Investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the building where the alleged incident took place and have launched a probe.