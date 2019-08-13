Pune doctor among eight Indians to complete triathlon in Switzerland

A city-based doctor was among eight Indians who completed the Ironman triathlon in Zurich recently. Dr Abhay Lune (48), an ophthalmologist, contested in the triathlon, which consisted of three races — 3.8 kilometres of swimming, followed by 180 kilometres cycling, followed by 42 kilometres of running to be completed within 16 hours — on July 21. Lune, who completed it in 14.32 hours, was among 20 Indians who participated in the challenge.

“The challenge was to conserve energy till the last minute of the race,” said Abhay. He said he found the cycling part of the triathlon very challenging, as it involved cycling for 180 km on hills on which the path kept going up and down, but his trick was to enjoy everything he did and he never let the pressure get to him. Lune, who is from Kukana village in Ahmednagar, is a professor at Dr D Y Patil Medical College in Pimpri. His interest in trekking and extreme sports, he said, stems from his school days in Pune.

Over the past three years, Lune has participated in various running events, like the Mumbai full-marathon, Satara hill and Ladakh half-marathon and Kolhapur half-Ironman, among others. Lune said he is an early riser, which helps him manage his hobby and profession.

He said he had completed a basic mountaineering course in Manali while studying at B J Medical College, where he was the secretary of the trekking club.