Pune: DMER ‘stays’ functioning of panel for organ transplant at Sassoon hospital

The state director of medical education and research (DMER) has temporarily “stayed” the functioning of the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant at Sassoon general hospital. “Based on a preliminary report, I have issued instructions that this committee should temporarily stop functioning. In a day or two, action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee,” Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, DMER, told The Indian Express.

Taking a stern view of the alleged malpractice in the kidney transplant case, state health authorities had suspended the organ transplant registration of Ruby Hall Clinic for a period of six months. The state health department had also recommended that the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant at Sassoon general hospital be dismissed. “We have sent this recommendation to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research,” State health director Dr Sadhana Tayade said.

Dr Mhaisekar said that based on preliminary report, he has issued directives staying the functioning of the regional authorisation committee. The seven-member committee, chaired by Medical superintendent of B J Medical College and Sassoon general hospital, is aimed at regulating the process of authorisation to approve or reject transplants between the recipient and donors who are not first relatives.

“An inquiry committee headed by the Deputy Director (Health) Nashik circle and DMER officials are investigating the matter. We are waiting for the final report following which suitable action will be taken,” Dr Mhaisekar added. Several health officials said that this was the first time such an action has been taken in the last five years. “In my tenure as Director of Health (for the last two years), this is the first time such an action has been taken,” Dr Tayade said.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by a woman from Kolhapur who alleged that she was promised Rs 15 lakh by an agent for donating her kidney to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic. The woman donor was shown as the patient’s wife. However, when she did not get the money that she had been promised after the transplant, she filed a complaint with the Koregaon park police station.

Ruby Hall Clinic, for its part, also filed a complaint accusing the woman of concealing her identity. In its response to the show cause notice issued by the state government, the clinic said the kidney transplant was permitted by the regional authorisation committee of Sassoon general hospital, Pune. The permission was based on documents submitted to them proving the relationship of the recipient and donor.

When contacted, Dr Ajay Taware, Medical Superintendent of B J Medical College and Sassoon general hospital, refused to comment on the matter.