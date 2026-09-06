Pune DJ music ban demand: Residents rally against loud music, Bapat stays away

Over 300 residents rallied in Pune seeking a complete ban on DJ music and sound-amplifying equipment at religious events.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneSep 6, 2026 01:58 PM IST
PuneAAP leader Mukund Kirdat said they were demanding a ban on DJ music not just during Hindu festivals but also for festivals of other religions. (File Photo)
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Over 300 Pune residents Sunday participated in a rally demanding a ban on the use of disc jockey (DJ) music during all kinds of religious events.

The rally started from Bangandharva Chowk and ended at Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters.

However, Vidyanand Bapat, who first raised the issue during a Ganesh festival preparation meeting organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation and the police, gave the protest a miss. It was the second time in one week he skipped such a protest.

When contacted, Bapat did not cite any reason for skipping the protest.

AAP leader Mukund Kirdat, who joined the protest, said they were demanding a ban on DJ music not just during Hindu festivals but also for festivals of other religions. “We are pressing for a complete ban on DJ music. It is dangerous for children, the elderly and the ailing,” Kirdat remarked.

NCP(SP) leader Sunil Mane, who also participated in the protest, said, “There is unanimity among the educated population of Pune that DJ music should have no place in our festivals. Not just Hindus but members of Muslim and Christian communities also joined the protest today and strongly demanded that DJ music should be banned from festivities.”

Activist Vishwambhar Choudhari said several BJP leaders are also in favour of a ban on the use of DJ music, but the party’s “DJ music-loving” city president Dheeraj Ghate is not listening to them.

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“Whatever their personal feelings, most BJP leaders have opposed DJs –at least in principle,” Choudhari alleged.

Mane said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should show guts to ban DJ music in Pune like it has been done in Nagpur. “In Nagpur, the police have banned the use of DJ music. Nagpur is the hometown of the chief minister. Then why is he refusing to take action against DJ music in Pune?” he asked.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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