Pune DJ music ban demand: Residents rally against loud music, Bapat stays away

AAP leader Mukund Kirdat said they were demanding a ban on DJ music not just during Hindu festivals but also for festivals of other religions. (File Photo)

Over 300 Pune residents Sunday participated in a rally demanding a ban on the use of disc jockey (DJ) music during all kinds of religious events.

The rally started from Bangandharva Chowk and ended at Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters.

However, Vidyanand Bapat, who first raised the issue during a Ganesh festival preparation meeting organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation and the police, gave the protest a miss. It was the second time in one week he skipped such a protest.

When contacted, Bapat did not cite any reason for skipping the protest.

AAP leader Mukund Kirdat, who joined the protest, said they were demanding a ban on DJ music not just during Hindu festivals but also for festivals of other religions. “We are pressing for a complete ban on DJ music. It is dangerous for children, the elderly and the ailing,” Kirdat remarked.