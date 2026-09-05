Pune DJ ban row: Maha Vikas Aghadi opposes loud music, ruling BJP yet to take stand

In the wake of the controversy over the use of disc jockey (DJ) music and other pollution-causing sound systems during festivals in Maharashtra, the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and other Opposition parties have clearly spelt out their opposition to “obnoxious” DJs, while the BJP has remained indecisive on whether to ban DJs or not.

“To demand a ban on deafening DJ loudspeakers, a rally is being organised by Anti-Loudspeaker Pune Citizens’ Forum on Sunday (September 6), at 11 am, marching from Balgandharva Chowk to the PMC headquarters,” said Mukund Kirdat, city president, Aam Aadmi Party.

“If people of Pune don’t want DJs, they should join Sunday’s march. The organisers of the march are ordinary citizens of Pune. The march belongs to no political party or ideology – it belongs purely to the people of Pune. Whatever your party or ideology, if citizens want to say no to DJs, they should join the march,” appealed activist Vishwambhar Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who in the last two days spoke twice about the noise pollution in Pune but remained non-committal on the demand to ban the use of DJ music during the forthcoming Ganesh festival, left the decision to Pune residents.

“All decisions must be made by taking people into confidence… Traditions or customs in festivals cannot be stopped suddenly through laws. Discontinuing such practices requires taking people into confidence to find a middle ground rather than relying solely on the threat of laws,” he said.

In the same breath, the chief minister acknowledged the need to curb noise pollution.

The issue of a ban on DJ music first surfaced after one Vidyanand Bapat raised it during the Ganesh festival preparation meeting organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the police. Bapat faced severe opposition from Ganesh Mandal workers who also heckled him during the meeting.

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The issue escalated after Bapat was attacked by a former Ganesh Mandal president when he was speaking to a Marathi News channel on Thursday. Despite the attack, Bapat refused to back down on his demand and insisted that a ban on not only DJ music but also all sound-amplifying equipment be enforced in Pune.

Spelling out his party’s stand, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the residents of Pune strongly support Bapat’s stance and they too are behind them. “The chief minister is saying that there was a need for a ‘public dialogue’ on an issue that could be resolved by him in a single day,” Raut added.

‘Earthquake-like tremors’

Saying that DJ music generates “earthquake-like tremors”, Raut said, “The government should take immediate action and not remain indecisive. Political decisions are often executed within hours; a decision regarding DJ music is being unnecessarily delayed.”

Stating that the Nagpur police commissioner has imposed bans on DJ music and laser lights, Raut alleged that there were different rules for different cities during the tenure of the Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government.

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NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule also said the Fadnavis government has failed to take a clear stand on noise pollution. “The government had been indecisive in banning DJ music. It should strictly implement Supreme Court guidelines regarding sound limits and decibel levels during festivals. The guidelines must be legally enforced rather than be left ambiguous.”

Congress Pune city president Prashant Jagtap said the city’s 125-year-old Ganeshotsav tradition should be celebrated with enthusiasm using traditional instruments like Dhol-Tasha and not pollution-causing DJ music. “High-decibel DJ music causes severe hearing damage and disrupts social harmony. The Congress stands firmly against DJ music usage while supporting traditional music within reasonable volume limits.”

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AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said they have submitted a written memorandum on behalf of the residents to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The demand encompasses a ban on loudspeakers not just during Ganeshotsav, but applicable to all types of religious, caste-based, and political processions.

Asked about the party’s stand on the issue, BJP state spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “The party’s stand is clear about DJ music. We will go by the public sentiment. Whatever public sentiment is there about DJ music, we will follow it.”

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Ban said parties like Sena-UBT are “targeting Hindu festivals while keeping quiet about the use of DJ music during festivals celebrated by other communities.”

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, however, said, struck a different note. “Festivals should be celebrated in a disciplined and decent manner. I strongly oppose the use of DJ music and loudspeakers during festivals. Celebrations should not be vulgar. Hindutva should not be polluted by celebrating festivals in an ugly way.”