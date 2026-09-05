Pune DJ ban row: Maha Vikas Aghadi opposes loud music, ruling BJP yet to take stand

Pune’s DJ ban row intensifies ahead of Ganesh festival as MVA backs curbs on loud music, while CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for public dialogue.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 03:19 PM IST
PuneCongress Pune city president Prashant Jagtap said the city’s 125-year-old Ganeshotsav tradition should be celebrated by using traditional instruments like Dhol-Tasha and not pollution-causing DJ music. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In the wake of the controversy over the use of disc jockey (DJ) music and other pollution-causing sound systems during festivals in Maharashtra, the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and other Opposition parties have clearly spelt out their opposition to “obnoxious” DJs, while the BJP has remained indecisive on whether to ban DJs or not.

“To demand a ban on deafening DJ loudspeakers, a rally is being organised by Anti-Loudspeaker Pune Citizens’ Forum on Sunday (September 6), at 11 am, marching from Balgandharva Chowk to the PMC headquarters,” said Mukund Kirdat, city president, Aam Aadmi Party.

“If people of Pune don’t want DJs, they should join Sunday’s march. The organisers of the march are ordinary citizens of Pune. The march belongs to no political party or ideology – it belongs purely to the people of Pune. Whatever your party or ideology, if citizens want to say no to DJs, they should join the march,” appealed activist Vishwambhar Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who in the last two days spoke twice about the noise pollution in Pune but remained non-committal on the demand to ban the use of DJ music during the forthcoming Ganesh festival, left the decision to Pune residents.

“All decisions must be made by taking people into confidence… Traditions or customs in festivals cannot be stopped suddenly through laws. Discontinuing such practices requires taking people into confidence to find a middle ground rather than relying solely on the threat of laws,” he said.

In the same breath, the chief minister acknowledged the need to curb noise pollution.

The issue of a ban on DJ music first surfaced after one Vidyanand Bapat raised it during the Ganesh festival preparation meeting organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the police. Bapat faced severe opposition from Ganesh Mandal workers who also heckled him during the meeting.

Story continues below this ad

The issue escalated after Bapat was attacked by a former Ganesh Mandal president when he was speaking to a Marathi News channel on Thursday. Despite the attack, Bapat refused to back down on his demand and insisted that a ban on not only DJ music but also all sound-amplifying equipment be enforced in Pune.

Spelling out his party’s stand, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the residents of Pune strongly support Bapat’s stance and they too are behind them. “The chief minister is saying that there was a need for a ‘public dialogue’ on an issue that could be resolved by him in a single day,” Raut added.

‘Earthquake-like tremors’

Saying that DJ music generates “earthquake-like tremors”, Raut said, “The government should take immediate action and not remain indecisive. Political decisions are often executed within hours; a decision regarding DJ music is being unnecessarily delayed.”

Stating that the Nagpur police commissioner has imposed bans on DJ music and laser lights, Raut alleged that there were different rules for different cities during the tenure of the Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government.

Story continues below this ad

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule also said the Fadnavis government has failed to take a clear stand on noise pollution. “The government had been indecisive in banning DJ music. It should strictly implement Supreme Court guidelines regarding sound limits and decibel levels during festivals. The guidelines must be legally enforced rather than be left ambiguous.”

Congress Pune city president Prashant Jagtap said the city’s 125-year-old Ganeshotsav tradition should be celebrated with enthusiasm using traditional instruments like Dhol-Tasha and not pollution-causing DJ music. “High-decibel DJ music causes severe hearing damage and disrupts social harmony. The Congress stands firmly against DJ music usage while supporting traditional music within reasonable volume limits.”

Also Read | Pune’s timeless love for Bun Maska and Chai

AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said they have submitted a written memorandum on behalf of the residents to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The demand encompasses a ban on loudspeakers not just during Ganeshotsav, but applicable to all types of religious, caste-based, and political processions.

Asked about the party’s stand on the issue, BJP state spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “The party’s stand is clear about DJ music. We will go by the public sentiment. Whatever public sentiment is there about DJ music, we will follow it.”

Story continues below this ad

Ban said parties like Sena-UBT are “targeting Hindu festivals while keeping quiet about the use of DJ music during festivals celebrated by other communities.”

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, however, said, struck a different note. “Festivals should be celebrated in a disciplined and decent manner. I strongly oppose the use of DJ music and loudspeakers during festivals. Celebrations should not be vulgar. Hindutva should not be polluted by celebrating festivals in an ugly way.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments