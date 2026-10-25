Check traffic changes in central Pune on weekends for Diwali shopping

With large crowds expected in central Pune’s major markets for Diwali shopping, the Pune city traffic police have barred heavy vehicles from entering Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road every Saturday and Sunday from October 25 until the end of the festival.
The restrictions are aimed at preventing traffic congestion, ensuring pedestrians’ safety, and maintaining smoother vehicle movement in busy shopping areas, including Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Tulshibaug, where shoppers are expected to throng markets in large numbers in the run-up to Diwali.
As per an order issued by Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, traffic permissions granted to heavy vehicles on Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays during the period.
The 24-hour restrictions will come into force on October 25 and be applicable every Saturday and Sunday until the Diwali festival concludes.
The categories of vehicles barred from entering the two roads include trucks, dumpers, mixers, trailers, and other heavy goods vehicles. Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road are among the key routes in central Pune, connecting busy commercial areas and markets. With increased pedestrian movement and a rise in shopping-related traffic during the festive period, the entry of heavy vehicles could add to congestion and pose safety concerns, the police said.
The police have advised citizens to use public transport, two-wheelers, or walk to reach shopping areas wherever possible. They have also asked the public to follow traffic signs and instructions.