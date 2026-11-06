Pune travel agents see Diwali bookings fall as airfares soar, train tickets run out

The sharp rise in airfares and difficulty in securing confirmed railway tickets during the Diwali vacation have begun affecting travel plans, with Pune-based travel agents reporting a considerable decline in bookings as travellers either postpone their trips, cancel them or opt for shorter journeys to nearby destinations.

While popular domestic and international destinations continue to attract interest during the festive season, the rising cost of travel is proving to be a major deterrent, particularly for budget travellers. Travel agents say that the uncertainty of confirmed train tickets, coupled with expensive flight fares, has also made it difficult for them to organise group tours.

Pratiksha Mirji, founder of Happy Women’s Family Trip, a travel agency based in Nigdi, said the number of clients opting for tours has declined over the past few years. From an average of around 70 clients for tours, during Diwali, the number has now come down to approximately 50, largely due to high airfares and the inability to secure confirmed railway tickets.

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“Budget travellers are the worst affected as they cannot afford even a slight increase in tour package costs. During Diwali, there is considerable demand for destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Puri. However, the rising cost of travel is making people reconsider their plans,” Mirji said.

She cited the example of Bhutan tours, which earlier cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 per person, depending on whether travellers opted for train or air travel. The Rs 50,000 package, which earlier included air travel, now costs around Rs 70,000 due to increased airfares and hotel rates. Consequently, the number of travellers opting for such tours has reduced.

With air travel becoming increasingly expensive, trains remain the preferred mode of transport for common citizens, particularly for long-distance journeys. However, the limited availability of trains from Pune to certain locations is adding to travellers’ difficulties.

“People prefer trains because flights have become unaffordable, while travelling by bus over long distances is inconvenient. From Pune, there are limited train options for several destinations. For instance, there is only one train connecting Pune to Jammu Tawi, while there are no direct trains to Sikkim. Travellers often have to go to Mumbai to access these services,” she said.

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Mirji said the government should focus on increasing the number of affordable trains alongside introducing premium services such as Vande Bharat.

Moreover, Mirji had to cancel a 28-member tour after failing to secure return train tickets from Hyderabad. While only eight members were willing to pay extra for bus travel on the return journey, the remaining members were unwilling to do so. As a result, the entire tour had to be cancelled, leaving her with a loss of around Rs 7,000 towards the one-way train tickets.

She also pointed to the growing social pressure on parents to take their children on holiday during the Diwali vacation. “In some schools, students discuss whether they have travelled during the Diwali holidays. Those who travel abroad are perceived as more prosperous than those who travel within the country. This creates pressure on parents to plan trips for their children, even when it adds to their financial burden,” she said.

Vijay Thakkar, owner of Hasmukh Travels, who looks after tour bookings, said the agency has witnessed a nearly 30 per cent decline in bookings this festive season. From the usual 200 bookings across various domestic destinations, the number has dropped to around 140-150.

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“People are willing to travel, but the high cost is forcing them to postpone or cancel their plans. During Diwali, both domestic and international destinations usually see high demand. However, who will travel when airfares are so expensive? A Pune-Delhi flight is currently costing around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, while a Pune-Kochi flight costs over Rs 10,000. For a family of four, the airfare alone becomes a huge expense, and people cannot spend so much just on travel,” Thakkar said.

He added that securing confirmed railway tickets has become equally challenging, with bookings for popular routes getting filled within minutes of the reservation window opening.

According to Thakkar, this has also affected tourism businesses, as travellers who cannot afford flights or secure train tickets are increasingly opting for one-day trips to nearby destinations such as Konkan and Lonavala instead of longer holidays.

“There should be some capping on airfares in the larger public interest. When fares rise so sharply during festivals, ordinary families are unable to afford travel. This is affecting not just travellers but also the tourism business,” he said.