Soundproof windows to covered cages: How Pune pet owners are preparing for Diwali

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

While Diwali brings celebrations and festivities, firecrackers can turn the occasion into a stressful experience for pets. From cats hiding under beds to dogs refusing to eat and birds reacting to smoke, pet owners across Pune are taking precautions to keep their animals calm and safe during the festival.

For Anjali Joshi, 67, who lives near Sadashiv Peth and has four cats, the preparations are not limited to Diwali. She says the noise during Ganeshotsav can be equally distressing for them. Her cats, aged one to nine years, become frightened, hide in corners and sometimes eat and drink less when firecrackers go off.

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“Cats are very sensitive to noise. They start shivering and get scared. We keep them close so they feel secure. We have also installed soundproof windows to reduce the noise,” she says.

Pankaj, who has two pet cats aged four and six, also notices a change in their behaviour during the festive season. Several other cats from his housing society frequently visit his home, making him particularly conscious of the noise around the neighbourhood. His first response is to shut the windows, but the cats often retreat underneath the bed when crackers are burst outside.

For Arjun from Kothrud, his dog’s age heightens the concern. At 13, the animal is particularly sensitive to the disturbance. “Our dog usually spends the year outside on the terrace; however, he refuses to go there during Diwali, even when firecrackers are not being burst at that particular moment. When the noise begins, he retreats to a corner away from the windows and often refuses to eat.”

“We sit with him to make him feel secure. He is so scared that he does not even want to go out on the terrace during this period,” Arjun says.

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Ayesha, 22, from Kondhwa, has a two-and-a-half-year-old hybrid Serbian-Persian cat. She says the sound of particularly loud crackers, such as bombs, makes the animal run around the room and desperately look for somewhere to hide. “His pupils dilate, he pants and meows repeatedly, and I have to hold him to calm him down,” she says.

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Neighbours not always helpful

Ayesha says requests to neighbours and children to avoid bursting crackers near her flat have not always worked. She has even tried giving chocolates to children as an incentive to burst crackers farther away. “It is very disheartening to see pets struggling with the sound of crackers. They see it as a threat, and all I can do is hold him, comfort him and pet him,” she says.

Not all pets react in the same way, but even animals that appear accustomed to noise can be affected by other aspects of the celebrations. Lakshmi, 23, from Bavdhan, has a six-year-old dog and a four-year-old conure parrot. While her dog has been trained to handle much of the noise and tends to bark at fireworks, the parrot reacts to both the sound and smoke by screeching. “We live in a relatively secluded area, so the noise is not too bad. We try to cover the parrot’s cage to muffle the sound and protect it from the smoke,” she says.

Keeping doors and windows shut

Ayush, 22, from Wanwadi, who has a cat and two rabbits, also keeps doors and windows shut to reduce the noise. He says the animals become anxious and run to find places where they feel safe. “It is really sad to see them like this. We have to be cautious because not everyone is empathetic enough to consider the pets around them,” he says.

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For these pet owners, celebrating Diwali also means making adjustments at home, keeping windows closed, staying close to frightened animals and creating safe spaces where they can retreat. While the festivities may last only a few days, the fear caused by loud crackers can linger for pets well beyond the moment they are burst. Their owners hope that greater consideration from neighbours and fellow residents will make the celebrations more comfortable for everyone in the community, including those who cannot ask for quiet themselves.

Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express.