Rs 900 ticket now Rs 2,200: Pune travellers feel the pinch of Diwali bus fare surge

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He ... Read More
For Somay Gandapwar, a student in Akurdi, the cost of going home to Nanded this Diwali doesn’t add up. The sleeper bus from Pune to Degloor, which normally costs Rs 900, is being sold for around Rs 2,200 for travel on November 5.
“Several of us students depend on our parents for expenses, and spending this much on a one-way trip is unaffordable. The authorities must keep a check on operators who are fleecing passengers,” he said.
He is far from alone. With train tickets hard to get confirmed and airfares climbing, thousands of Pune residents are making the same reluctant choice of a longer, more tiring bus ride at a price that has more than doubled on several routes.
Students bear the brunt
The Pune–Latur route shows how steep the increase is. Ajay Sonawane, a civil services aspirant, said a non-AC sleeper ticket that usually costs Rs 700 and an AC sleeper at around Rs 900 are now going for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 or more. Seater tickets have nearly doubled to Rs 1,200–1,300. “It is an added financial burden, especially when drought has hit earnings back home,” he said.
Akash Gadve, who moved to Pune for his studies, said the prices have made him reconsider going home at all. Pune–Jalna tickets, which normally cost Rs 600 to Rs 700, are now Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200.
When flights and trains are not options
For those travelling farther, the choices are even narrower. K Shambhavi, a Pune resident who studies in Bengaluru, said flights are out of reach, with one-way fares of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 during Diwali. Trains are no easier. She said she will take the bus, though she expects a tiring journey, and even that now costs Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000, up from the usual Rs 2,000.
Working professionals are not spared. Kaviraj Kore, an IT professional in Hinjewadi, said sleeper tickets to Kolhapur for November 6 are priced at Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 per seat. He expects the same on the way back. “I will have to pay the inflated price because I cannot take leave well in advance or extend it after Diwali,” he said.
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Spike on both legs of the trip
A Pune-based travel agent from Hasmukh Travels, who did not wish to be named, said buses have become the default for many because flights are costly and trains are full, despite the inconvenience. On November 5, Pune–Nagpur private bus tickets range from about Rs 1,500 for non-AC to Rs 6,800 for a Volvo AC sleeper, per seat. “Similarly inflated rates are expected for a few days after Diwali, when people start returning to Pune from their hometowns,” the agent said.
RTO: Fares capped
Private operators, however, are not free to charge what they like. Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad has warned that action will be taken against operators who exceed the government-prescribed limits during the festival period, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the relevant regulations. Fares must not exceed 1.5 times the ticket rates of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
A special enforcement drive will run until November 20. Passengers who face overcharging or other violations can report them on WhatsApp at 8275330209, the Pune RTO said on Thursday.