Rs 900 ticket now Rs 2,200: Pune travellers feel the pinch of Diwali bus fare surge

For Somay Gandapwar, a student in Akurdi, the cost of going home to Nanded this Diwali doesn’t add up. The sleeper bus from Pune to Degloor, which normally costs Rs 900, is being sold for around Rs 2,200 for travel on November 5.

“Several of us students depend on our parents for expenses, and spending this much on a one-way trip is unaffordable. The authorities must keep a check on operators who are fleecing passengers,” he said.

He is far from alone. With train tickets hard to get confirmed and airfares climbing, thousands of Pune residents are making the same reluctant choice of a longer, more tiring bus ride at a price that has more than doubled on several routes.