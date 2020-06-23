‘Pune division’s high case fatality rate due to rise in Solapur toll’

In Solapur, of a total 2,126 positive cases, 679 are active. A total of 1,266 people have been discharged. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) In Solapur, of a total 2,126 positive cases, 679 are active. A total of 1,266 people have been discharged. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said Monday that the case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.16 per cent due to Covid-19 deaths was higher in Pune division due to the rise in the number of deaths in Solapur. However, he pointed out that a total of 12,267 people had recovered from coronavirus.

Of the 830 deaths in the division as of June 22, 594 occurred in Pune district, 181 in Solapur, 39 in Satara and eight each in Sangli and Kolhapur. “I am planning to visit Solapur soon and take stock of newer strategies that can help bring down the mortality rate here,” Mhaisekar told The Indian Express. There were a total of 19,932 cases in Pune division, of which 6,835 are active.

Mhaisekar was speaking in a joint press conference held along with Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday.

Beedi and textile workers in Solapur district have been severely affected by coronavirus, and byssinosis (occupational lung disease), was a common problem among this group, Mhaisekar said.

“However, we will check for co-morbidities in this vulnerable high-risk group so that the mortality rate can be reduced,” he added.

Data reconciliation conducted

Mhaisekar said that reconciliation of datasets of Pune district was done recently. The state had reported 610 deaths a few days ago. However, there were some discrepancies in the reporting of data and after reconciliation of datasets, at least 47 entries have been deleted as they also pertained to repeated names of persons.

A total of 13 persons who had died of coronavirus were from other districts who succumbed to the disease in Pune.

The state was informed that these deaths could not be counted as Pune Covid-19 deaths, Mhaisekar told reporters via an online press conference.

As many as 10 cases had to be reconciled as the summary of the reports had come in late to the Pune Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

