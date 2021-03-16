Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao tests positive for Covid-19

According to officials, Rao's driver and household help had tested positive. After the meeting on Monday, he developed throat pain and fever. (File)

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, on the frontlines of the district’s fight against the new wave of COVID-19 infections, has tested positive for coronavirus, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

Rao, who took the first jab of vaccination recently, had been attending press conferences and meetings with ministers till a few days ago. He was due for the second dose of Covishield vaccine on March 23, according to health officials

On Monday, he had taken a COVID-19 review meeting with several officers from the Pune District Health department. Officials from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were also present, along with the Dean of B J Medical College, Pune.

According to officials, Rao’s driver and household help had tested positive. After the meeting on Monday, he developed throat pain and fever. Rao reported to office on Tuesday and sent his sample for testing.

District health officials said seating arrangement at the meeting was as per Covid-19 prevention protocol. Since Rao’s residence comes under Pune Cantonment Board, authorities here are now engaged in contact tracing.

Rao has been actively involved in the COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts of the state, and was instrumental in making decisions about restrictions and night curfew in Pune. He has been in daily contact with top officials in administration, police, health departments and elected representatives. These officials will now be required to test themselves and segregate.

