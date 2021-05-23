Pune divisional commissioner, paediatric task force urge parents not to defer routine vaccinations for children

With the onset of monsoon, and the anticipated risk to children in future waves, it is important to vaccinate the younger ones against preventable diseases, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said.(Representational photo by Partha Paul)

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao has urged parents not to defer routine vaccination for children.

“It has been observed that in the last year since the Covid 19 outbreak, parental apprehension to visit the hospital vaccination centres or clinics with their children for routine vaccination has increased,” Rao said in a statement released on Sunday morning.

Routine vaccinations as per national guidelines are available in all government and municipal centres all through the pandemic period. In addition vaccinations are also available with private paediatrician’s clinics.

The reasons for a decline in visits to vaccination centres could be because of several reasons, the divisional commissioner said. “Since the Covid cases after the second surge are now reducing in numbers, it is the right to time to create awareness among the parents and caretakes to get their children to various government or private healthcare facilities to vaccinate their children who have missed taking them in the last one year,” Rao said.

With the onset of monsoon, and the anticipated risk to children in future waves, it is important to vaccinate the younger ones against preventable diseases, he said.

As and when the Covid 19 vaccination is approved by the government and becomes available based on the trial findings, it can be given to the children in near future. Until then routine vaccination and Covid 19 prevention appropriate behaviour is what we need to follow and this needs to be stressed to the parents and caretakers.

Special care needs to be taken of children in orphanages, hostels, remand homes, children staying with mothers who are housed in prisons, etc. Parents can contact their family doctors, paediatricians , government or municipal corporation hospitals vaccination centres to get more information and counselling to not defer any further the administration of missed vaccination, the statement said.