Pune divisional commissioner appeals to parents not to defer routine vaccinations for children

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao has urged parents not to defer routine vaccination for children. “In the year since the Covid-19 outbreak, parental apprehension to visit hospital vaccination centres or clinics with their children for routine vaccination has been noticed,” Rao said in a statement released Sunday.

“Since Covid cases after the second surge are slowly reducing in numbers, it is the right time to create awareness among parents and caretakers to get their children vaccinated at government or private health facilities,” Rao added.

Routine vaccination as per national guidelines is available at all municipal and government health facilities as well as private paediatric clinics.

As and when Covid-19 vaccination is approved by the government and becomes available based on trial findings, it can be given to children. Until then, routine vaccination and Covid-19 prevention appropriate behaviour is what we need to follow and this needs to be stressed to parents and caretakers, he said.

Special care has to be taken of children in orphanages, hostels, remand homes and children staying with mothers who are housed in prisons.

Parents can contact their family doctors, paediatricians, government or municipal corporation hospitals and vaccination centres to get more information and counselling to not defer any further the administration of missed vaccination, the statement added.