Pune division reports decline in positivity rate: Divisional Commissioner

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday said they had observed a declining trend in Covid positivity rate in the last fortnight but cautioned against any complacency.

In Pune division, too, districts that have 23 per cent positivity rate are Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur, while positivity rate is 25 per cent in Satara.

In Pune division, 3.8 lakh persons have recovered from Covid-19 and there are 61,868 active cases across Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur districts.

“We have sufficient hospital beds and, in Pune too, major hospitals have started reporting a dip in new infections,” Rao said, adding, “this has come as a relief, but we cannot be complacent.”

