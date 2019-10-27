Pune division of Central Railway to run special trains to meet festive rush

To meet the rush of passengers in the festive season, the Pune division of Central Railway has announced special trains between Pune and several important cities, including Hazur Sahib Nanded, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh).

Pune Railway Division officials said, a special train (07619) will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm on every Thursday from October 31 to November 14 and arrive in Pune at 1.15 pm the next day. Similarly, the special train (07620) will leave Pune at 2.15 pm every Friday from November 1 to 15 and arrive Huzur Sahib Nanded at 6.25 am the next day. The train will run via Latur road and halt at Purna, Parbhani, Parli Vaijnath, Latur road, Latur, Osmanabad, Barsi Town, Kurduwadi and Daund.

The train will have seven sleeper coaches, eight general and one AC-2 tier and AC-3 tier coach each. Another Hazur Sahib Nanded special train will run from Pune via Manmad. The train (07621) will leave Huzur Sahib Nanded at 11.50 am on every Saturday from October 26 to November 9 and arrive in Pune at 4.05 am the next day. On its return journey, the train (07622) will leave Pune at 7.50 am every Sunday from October 27 to November 10 and arrive in Huzur Sahib Nanded at 10 pm the next day. The train will halt at Purna, Parbhani, Manwat Road, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar.

The CR will also run two special trains between Pune and Indore from October 28 and 29. As per information, the special train (09310) will leave Indore on October 28 at 11.30 pm and arrive Pune at 4.25 pm the next day. The special train (09309) will leave Pune on October 29 at 5.30 pm and arrive in Indore at 11.25 pm. The train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Vasai road, Wapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda and Ujjain.

The CR will also operate 18 more trips of a special train between Pune and Jhansi to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special train (04188) will leave Jhansi at 10.20 am every Wednesday from October 30 to December 25 and arrive at Pune Railway Station at 9.20 am every Thursday. On its return journey, train (04187) will leave Pune Railway Station at 3.15 pm every Thursday starting from October 31 and arrive Jhansi at 9 am the next day.

The train will operate till December 26. It will halt at Babina, Lalitpur, Bina, Ganj Basoda, Vidisha, Bhopal, Itarsi, Harda, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopergaon and Ahmednagar.