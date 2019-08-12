Pune division: Flood death toll climbs to 40

The death toll in the floods in Pune Division touched 40 on Sunday as rescuers recovered five more bodies from last week’s boat capsize in Sangli district while five more deaths were reported from affected areas. The toll in the boat capsize rose to 17 with the recovery of five more bodies, according to officials in the Pune Divisional Commissionerate.

On August 8, a private rescue boat with more than 30 villagers evacuated from flooded areas had capsized in the floodwaters in Bramhnal village in Palus taluka of Sangli district. Sixteen villagers swam to safety. Till Saturday, 12 bodies had been recovered. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered the bodies of two women and a four-year-old on Saturday. On Sunday, five more bodies, including that of another four-year-old, were recovered.

“One of the missing persons, Amsiddha Narute, has been found alive. So, all the missing persons have been accounted for. The dead include 12 women, four children and one man,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune.

The bodies found on Sunday were identified as that of Saurav Tanaji Gadade (8), Sunita Sanjay Roge, Komal Madhukar Narute (21), Manisha Deepak Patil (31) and Kshiti Dipak Patil (4). Besides, two other persons in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Pune district died in flood-related incidents.

Mhaisekar said that by noon on Sunday, the number of people evacuated in Sangli and Kolhapur by various teams had reached 4.04 lakh. “As per orders of the state government, we have made arrangements to provide 10 kg each of wheat and rice to every flood-affected family. Presently, we are providing cooked food to the affected people living in temporary camps,” Mhaisekar said.

Sources said the inflow of water in Almatti river has gone up since Saturday by about 45,000 cusec, from 6 lakh cusec on Saturday to 6.45 lakh on Sunday. The discharge from the river has, however, remained constant at 5.30 lakh cusec. This means that the water levels in flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur will recede slowly.

On Saturday, water levels at Irwin bridge came down by 1 foot and 5 inches; by 7 inches at Ankali bridge and by 9 inches at Rajaram bandhara. The levels went up by 4 inches at Rajapur bandhara, officials said. Pune Division includes the districts of Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur.