Pune SIR: 25 Lakh marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate

According to new data, 88.08 lakh of 90.80 lakh SIR enumeration forms, amounting to 97 per cent, were distributed to voters by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the district.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 10:14 PM IST
According to new data, 88.08 lakh of 90.80 lakh SIR enumeration forms, amounting to 97 per cent, were distributed to voters by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the district. (File)According to new data, 88.08 lakh of 90.80 lakh SIR enumeration forms, amounting to 97 per cent, were distributed to voters by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the district. (File)
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Over 25 lakh names in Pune District’s voter roll were marked as probable absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) till August 10 in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, according to data accessed by The Indian Express. The District Election Branch published the list of voters marked as ASDD till August 4 on its website and appealed to citizens to verify if their names and EPIC numbers have wrongly appeared on it.

According to new data, 88.08 lakh of 90.80 lakh SIR enumeration forms, amounting to 97 per cent, were distributed to voters by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the district. Of the total, 59.55 lakh forms (65.59 per cent) have been digitised and 25.20 lakh voters (27.76 per cent) have been marked ASDD.

In Pune, the highest ratio of ASDD voters was in Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency (44.84 per cent) followed by Hadapsar (44.35 per cent), Khadakwasla (41.30 per cent), and Vadgaon Sheri (40.67 per cent). The lowest ASDD voter ratio is present in Assembly Constituency Baramati at just 8.98 per cent.

Deputy Collector Minal Kalaskar said, “We request citizens to check the ASDD list and verify that their names are not mistakenly present on it. If they are, they should reach out to their BLOs and get the rectification done.”

Check if your name is on ASDD list

The list of voters marked ASDD is available on the Pune District Collectorate website at https://pune.gov.in/en/sir-2026/. On the website, click the “Absent Shift Duplicate & Dead Voter’s List” menu option.

This will lead you to a common link — ASDD List Pune — which appears on the right side of the screen. On clicking this link, you will land on a Google Drive folder with separate PDFs for each Assembly Constituency. Here you must open the PDF of the assembly constituency you belong to, for example Khadakwasla or Indapur. This will open the full ASDD list of your constituency.

These PDFs run into thousands of pages and might take time to load. Names of voters marked ASDD are present on this list with reasons like ‘Untraceable/Absent’ or ‘Death’ mentioned beside them.

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On opening, you can download the PDF and search for your EPIC number using the CTRL+F (Windows) or CMD+F (Apple). This also might take time to load. Ideally, you should not find your EPIC number in the list if you have filled the SIR enumeration form and submitted it to your BLO. However, if you find your name with your current EPIC number is wrongly included, you should contact your BLO for rectification.

If you find your name with a different EPIC number on the list, it probably means your name was present twice in the voter roll, and one of the EPIC numbers has been marked for deletion. This means that the duplicate entry has been correctly marked for deletion.

SIR schedule

The form distribution and verification phase of SIR is scheduled to end on August 17, the second extension. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, and voters will be able to file claims and objections till September 23. Hearings and disposal of claims and objections will take place till October 22, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 27.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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