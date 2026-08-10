Pune SIR: 25 Lakh marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate

Over 25 lakh names in Pune District’s voter roll were marked as probable absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) till August 10 in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, according to data accessed by The Indian Express. The District Election Branch published the list of voters marked as ASDD till August 4 on its website and appealed to citizens to verify if their names and EPIC numbers have wrongly appeared on it.

According to new data, 88.08 lakh of 90.80 lakh SIR enumeration forms, amounting to 97 per cent, were distributed to voters by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the district. Of the total, 59.55 lakh forms (65.59 per cent) have been digitised and 25.20 lakh voters (27.76 per cent) have been marked ASDD.

In Pune, the highest ratio of ASDD voters was in Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency (44.84 per cent) followed by Hadapsar (44.35 per cent), Khadakwasla (41.30 per cent), and Vadgaon Sheri (40.67 per cent). The lowest ASDD voter ratio is present in Assembly Constituency Baramati at just 8.98 per cent.

Deputy Collector Minal Kalaskar said, “We request citizens to check the ASDD list and verify that their names are not mistakenly present on it. If they are, they should reach out to their BLOs and get the rectification done.”

Check if your name is on ASDD list

The list of voters marked ASDD is available on the Pune District Collectorate website at https://pune.gov.in/en/sir-2026/. On the website, click the “Absent Shift Duplicate & Dead Voter’s List” menu option.

This will lead you to a common link — ASDD List Pune — which appears on the right side of the screen. On clicking this link, you will land on a Google Drive folder with separate PDFs for each Assembly Constituency. Here you must open the PDF of the assembly constituency you belong to, for example Khadakwasla or Indapur. This will open the full ASDD list of your constituency.

These PDFs run into thousands of pages and might take time to load. Names of voters marked ASDD are present on this list with reasons like ‘Untraceable/Absent’ or ‘Death’ mentioned beside them.

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On opening, you can download the PDF and search for your EPIC number using the CTRL+F (Windows) or CMD+F (Apple). This also might take time to load. Ideally, you should not find your EPIC number in the list if you have filled the SIR enumeration form and submitted it to your BLO. However, if you find your name with your current EPIC number is wrongly included, you should contact your BLO for rectification.

If you find your name with a different EPIC number on the list, it probably means your name was present twice in the voter roll, and one of the EPIC numbers has been marked for deletion. This means that the duplicate entry has been correctly marked for deletion.

SIR schedule

The form distribution and verification phase of SIR is scheduled to end on August 17, the second extension. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, and voters will be able to file claims and objections till September 23. Hearings and disposal of claims and objections will take place till October 22, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 27.