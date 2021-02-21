Pune district to reactivate rural Covid care centres, step up testing

Covid care centres in rural areas will be activated and testing and contact tracing will be stepped up in Pune district, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Sunday.(Express file photo by Ajay Jadhav)

Covid care centres in rural areas will be activated and testing and contact tracing will be stepped up in Pune district, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Sunday. A review meeting of the Covid-19 situation and vaccination status was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar this morning after positivity rate in the district shot up to 10 per cent.

Rao said the confidence in vaccination is low in Pune, with barely five to six per cent front line workers getting the dose.

In Pune Municipal Corporation areas 55 per cent of healthcare workers have got vaccinated. “There are system-related glitches on the CoWIN platform and we are addressing those issues,” Rao told media persons.

Despite being registered as vaccine beneficiaries there are several private medical practitioners who did not get the jab. There are several who received the confirmation SMS for the dose but their names were missing at the innoculation centre, Rao said. “We are looking into all these issues,” Rao added.

Till February 20, Pune district has reported a total of 3.9 lakh Covid cases. In the last one week, daily cases have been climbing with 600-800 new infections being reported. “Just a fortnight ago the Covid positivity rate was at 4 to 5 per cent in Pune district and and we had brought the situation under control,” Rao said after the review meeting.

“Plans are now underway to strengthen the infrastructure at B J Medical College and Sassoon general hospital so that 1000 samples can be tested daily. Overall 10,000 samples are being tested daily and we will now ask National Institute of Virology which is doing the major work of genome sequencing to take up Covid testing as well. Apart from NIV, other centres will also be asked to take up Covid testing including National AIDS Research Institute and Armed forces medical college,” Rao said.

Covid care centres are being immediately activated in rural centres and, in the future, if we want to reactivate Covid hospitals and jumbo hospitals, it will take a week, Rao added.

