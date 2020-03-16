Pune district to get three new weather observatories

The IMD already has three stations in Shivajinagar, Lohegaon and Pashan. The IMD already has three stations in Shivajinagar, Lohegaon and Pashan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune plans to add three more weather stations to its network. Sources said at least one of these stations could come up in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The IMD already has three stations in Shivajinagar, Lohegaon and Pashan which record temperature, humidity, rainfall and other key atmospheric parameters. Of these, the Lohegaon weather station is operated in collaboration with Pune International Airport, while the other two are directly monitored by the IMD.

“Our efforts to expand the network have been underway and soon, we could have three more stations,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

During his visit in December last year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, had announced the expansion of Pune’s weather observatory networks. Sources had said the department was keen to strengthen its network by introducing observations from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The IMD had started issuing forecasts for Lohegaon and Pashan in November last year. This was a giant leap in the Met office’s 91-year-old operational history from Pune. Until November 2019, the IMD’s forecasts for Pune city were based on weather data gathered solely from its Shivajinagar observatory, whereas both Pashan and Lohegaon stations would merely record daily weather.

“Our instrumentation facilities are ready to be deployed and are working on getting suitable land to install the observatory. Our target is to set up three observatories initially and add more ahead of monsoon,” sand an IMD official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd